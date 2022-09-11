My 9/11/2001 Journey NEVER GIVE UP!

This is my 9/11/2001 story. Those of us alive when it happened remember where we were, how we felt, what happened that day. The way we coped, and lived after September 11, 2001. I salute all the hero's who lay their lives down day after day, for those they do not know, and those they do. Have a great day all good hearted. NEVER GIVE UP!
