My 9/11/2001 Journey NEVER GIVE UP!
Published 2 months ago |

This is my 9/11/2001 story. Those of us alive when it happened remember where we were, how we felt, what happened that day. The way we coped, and lived after September 11, 2001. I salute all the hero's who lay their lives down day after day, for those they do not know, and those they do. Have a great day all good hearted. NEVER GIVE UP!

Keywords
911towers2001pentagonnycterroristseptembershanksvilletwin

