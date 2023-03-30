In 2017, CNN's Nima Elbagir went undercover to witness a slave auction of Africans in Libya.
They filmed live auctions of human beings being sold into slavery for as little as $400.
NATO's destruction of Libya created a power vacuum that led to human slavery.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1641154109469491204
