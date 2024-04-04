Create New Account
Trump, The Enemy Within. Plus We The People vs. The Pandemic Treaty
The Frontline Army
Trump has nothing to lose, he delivers a stern warning to America about the lethal enemy within. Plus, as Pandemic Treaty D-Day looms, the people begin to rise. Independent states go against the Biden regime and Mr Roger Walters delivers a mighty message to all of us. There’s a people vs. migrant victory in the UK and an electric vehicle fire melts a bridge.

