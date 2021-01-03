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Military "Support" in Schools to do mass fraudulent testing & jab our kids
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107 views • January 03, 2021
They are coming for the Children. Said that in March. Go for the Children first then you have the Adults.
Do people need any more proof that this is full blown tyranny? It is time to fight back against this evil, globalist agenda in any means necessary.
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brg1wJvi5OA
Do people need any more proof that this is full blown tyranny? It is time to fight back against this evil, globalist agenda in any means necessary.
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brg1wJvi5OA
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