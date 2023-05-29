Tom Renz | The Who Treaty and The End of National Sovereignty (Segment 2)

I do not understand racism, how could the way someone looks dictate what you think of them? I feel the same about anti-semitism. Anti-semitism is complex because being Jewish is both a race and religion. I believe you have to be sick in the head to judge peole over their race, or their religion. Biden recently came out saying he's fighting anti-semitism with a newly released strategy he claims will not let 'hate prevail'. I find it interesting however, that his best buddy, Yuval Noah Harari, is the biggest anti-semite on the planet. Listen I'd love to say Biden is doing right here, but if he's hanging out with the #WEF and buddies with these #nazi loving lunatics, we know the #truth. #AntiSemite #Racism #Freedom #BidenCrimeFamily #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.