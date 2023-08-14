Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Wonder If Part Of The Job Description When Applying For A Job At Pfizer Says, "You Must Have A Great Tenacity In Avoiding Answering Questions."
channel image
Puretrauma357
1535 Subscribers
49 views
Published 21 hours ago

I Wonder If Part Of The Job Description When Applying For A Job At Pfizer Says, "You Must Have A Great Tenacity In Avoiding Answering Questions." Both Of These Bots Were Unable To Answer Any Questions They Were Asked.

Keywords
questionsi wonderif part of the jobdescription when applyingfor a job at pfizer saysyou must have a great tenacity inavoiding answering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket