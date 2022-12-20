Great Harp Music: “Do You Hear What I Hear” by Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau – Angelic Arrangement

What a wonderful version of "Do You Hear What I Hear"

If you like Manheim Steamroller, Jim Brickman, George Winston or other New Age Christmas music, you will probably also like this music. It's fun, mixes in a variety of instruments, and has very compelling composition. Having the harp be the lead instrument gives the music a unique, interesting, and compelling quality.

Liza Rey leads with the harp, Brett Raymond with the arrangement and keyboards, with Michael Dowdle on the Guitar.