Great Harp Music: “Do You Hear What I Hear” by Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau – Angelic Arrangement
Zackary Randalls
Published Yesterday |

What a wonderful version of "Do You Hear What I Hear"

If you like Manheim Steamroller, Jim Brickman, George Winston or other New Age Christmas music, you will probably also like this music. It's fun, mixes in a variety of instruments, and has very compelling composition. Having the harp be the lead instrument gives the music a unique, interesting, and compelling quality.

Liza Rey leads with the harp, Brett Raymond with the arrangement and keyboards, with Michael Dowdle on the Guitar.

Keywords
christmasholidayinstrumentalharpnew agejazzyuletideliza reybrett raymonddowdle

