Throwback whistleblower John Stockwell - CIA secretly hijacked minds to manipulate public opinion

THROWBACK: CIA secretly hijacked minds to manipulate public opinion

The length to which the CIA went as part of its covert domestic espionage “goes beyond your wildest imagination,” says agency whistleblower John Stockwell.

🔊 Operation MHChaos, initiated under then-President Lyndon B. Johnson (Israel owned), was a billion-dollar program that involved “duplicitous manipulation of national student movements,” he notes.

➡️ The same went for funding of major labor unions to “manipulate” minds and attitudes.