safe my people israel,

OVER HALF THE POPULATION OF GAZA ARE INNOCENT CHILDREN





THE LUCIFERIAN CABAL ( ELETE'S ) WANT TO SACRAFICE THESE PURE CHILDREN OF GOD





DON'T LET IT HAPPEN IN THE NAME OF JESUS IT SHALL NOT HAPPEN





RAISE YOUR VOICES AND YOUR PRAYERS WITH ALL YOUR HEART





PERFECT LOVE CAST OUT ALL FEAR





IF YOU DO NOT STAND FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T STAND FOR THEMSELVES THEN YOU ARE JUST AS GUILTY AS THE LUCIFERIAN CABAL ( ELETE'S )





THE CABAL HAS BLOCKED ALL EXITS SO THE INNOCENT CANNOT RUN FOR THEIR LIVES





GAZA STRIP IS ONLY 25 MILES WIDE AND 5 MILES ACROSS AND OVER 2 MILLION INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS LIVE THERE





WHAT YOU DO TO OTHER'S YOU DO TO YOURSELF AND GOD RED ALERT ) ( URGENT SHARE ) OVER HALF THE POPULATION OF GAZA ARE INNOCENT CHILDREN THE LUCIFERIAN CABAL ( ELETE'S ) WANT TO SACRAFICE THESE PURE CHILDREN OF GOD DON'T LET IT HAPPEN IN THE NAME OF JESUS IT SHALL NOT HAPPEN RAISE YOUR VOICES AND YOUR PRAYERS WITH ALL YOUR HEART PERFECT LOVE CAST OUT ALL FEAR IF YOU DO NOT STAND FOR THOSE WHO CAN'T STAND FOR THEMSELVES THEN YOU ARE JUST AS GUILTY AS THE LUCIFERIAN CABAL ( ELETE'S ) THE CABAL HAS BLOCKED ALL EXITS SO THE INNOCENT CANNOT RUN FOR THEIR LIVES GAZA STRIP IS ONLY 25 MILES WIDE AND 5 MILES ACROSS AND OVER 2 MILLION INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS LIVE THERE WHAT YOU DO TO OTHER'S YOU DO TO YOURSELF AND GOD