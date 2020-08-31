BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2088-6PM REPORT: CIA’s John Brennan Has Been Bringing Jihadis To The USA To Train ANTIFA
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • August 31, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2088
THURSDAY - AUGUST 27, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3916209694 


EP 2088-6PM REPORT: CIA’s John Brennan Has Been Bringing Jihadis To The USA To Train ANTIFA 

In a piece that references ‘John Brennan’s Babies- Bringing the Terrorists home‘, journalist George Elliason, an American journalist in the Donbass region of East Ukraine, discusses how former Obama CIA Director John Brennan brought Syrian Jihadis, that he trained with American Special Forces, back to the United States to train and help form the ‘boots on the ground’ DNC brownshirts, more affectionately called ‘Antifa’.  We’re seeing the results every night on the evening news.   John Brennan brought the same US-trained experienced terrorists into the US after the election he was working with before the election. Some of those terrorists trained Antifa. Even more, are working with BLM now. They have battle experience and according to the Army Special Forces (Green Beret) trainers consisted mostly of ISIS/IGIL, writes Elliason.    EP 2088-6PM REPORT: CIA’s John Brennan Has Been Bringing Jihadis To The USA To Train Antifa – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/2Qw8Cz3 

GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover:  Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/   https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.


Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli  In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw   
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII  

PLEASE SUPPORT US!!  SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:

BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS!  http://PetesPatriotCoins.com

NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com 

JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi 

🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨

🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨

Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app 
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]:   (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
 
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 

Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepoliticaltalk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Willow Tohi
Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Morgan S. Verity
The silent threat of sarcopenia: Why muscle loss demands immediate action

The silent threat of sarcopenia: Why muscle loss demands immediate action

Willow Tohi
Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Zoey Sky
Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Iva Greene
How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy