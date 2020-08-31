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THURSDAY - AUGUST 27, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3916209694
EP 2088-6PM REPORT: CIA’s John Brennan Has Been Bringing Jihadis To The USA To Train ANTIFA
In a piece that references ‘John Brennan’s Babies- Bringing the Terrorists home‘, journalist George Elliason, an American journalist in the Donbass region of East Ukraine, discusses how former Obama CIA Director John Brennan brought Syrian Jihadis, that he trained with American Special Forces, back to the United States to train and help form the ‘boots on the ground’ DNC brownshirts, more affectionately called ‘Antifa’. We’re seeing the results every night on the evening news. John Brennan brought the same US-trained experienced terrorists into the US after the election he was working with before the election. Some of those terrorists trained Antifa. Even more, are working with BLM now. They have battle experience and according to the Army Special Forces (Green Beret) trainers consisted mostly of ISIS/IGIL, writes Elliason. EP 2088-6PM REPORT: CIA’s John Brennan Has Been Bringing Jihadis To The USA To Train Antifa – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2Qw8Cz3
GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
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