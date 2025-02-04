Russian FAB smart bombs continue to fly and fall on Ukrainian military positions, one of which is Ukrainian UAV control command post in the settlement of Myropillia in Sumy region near border of Kursk region. On January 31, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry released combat footage, a pair of Su-35 and Su-34 fighter jets are actively working in Kursk border area, where recently the order was given to Kiev's troops to deliberately commit atrocities against civilians in the region. Su-35 aircraft escorted Su-34 fighter-bombers, which were carrying high-explosive FAB aerial bombs, and then threw the FABs like candy, flying right into one of UAV control command posts of Zelensky's troops. Ukrainian sources continue to report that Russia is running out of aerial bombs, missiles and another ammunition and its victories in Kursk region!

The fact that Ukraine continues to suffer losses every day! Russian Su-35 and Su-34 fighter-bombers significantly outperform in maneuverability, which is important for close air combat at a distance of 30-50 km. The crews of Su-35 fighters not only carried out strike missions, but also provided air cover for Su-34 bomber, ground attack aircraft and military aircraft during the attack on an important command post in Myropillia after objective control was carried out by a detachment of UAV from the Donbass Wild Division. Thus, FAB accurately hit its target and leveled it to the ground, as shown in the footage released by Russian channels on February 2 during combat work on January 31. Preliminary estimates indicate that Ukrainian army lost up to dozens of military personnel at UAV control center, who were most likely flying drones towards Kursk.

Kiev's invasion on Kursk is the most failed mission in history, according to experts. Since the start of the invasion, Ukrainian losses have increased to more than 56,980 soldiers, 329 tanks, 243 infantry fighting vehicles, 191 armored personnel carriers, 1,681 armored combat vehicles, 1,774 motor vehicles, 402 artillery pieces, 45 MLRS launchers, including 13 HIMARS and 6 US-made MLRS, 16 anti-aircraft missile launchers, 8 transport-loading vehicles, 106 EW stations, 15 anti-battery warfare radars, 5 air defense radars, 33 engineering and other material units, including 14 anti-obstacle vehicles, 1 UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, 9 armored recovery vehicles, and 1 command post vehicle. The operation to neutralize Ukrainian units is ongoing, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on February 3.

