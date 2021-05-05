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24. HISTORY OF THE DEEPSTATE [UNCUT & REBOOTED] Part 24: Somaglia & Breakspear
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100 views • May 05, 2021
The next phase of the plan for these elite families is to regain the land of Canaan, their original land. Then they will move the Vatican, the throne of the Synagog of Satan, from Rome to Jerusalem in Canaan. They will rebuild a physical Third Temple to be the throne of the ruler of the One World. This is a perversion of the true third temple to deceive those who will not see. The vatican already owns Jerusalem. They keep everything hidden from you.
Whether you care or not they are controlling every part of your life.
Until you stand up for yourself, take this world back from them, allow humanity to rise again, all will be lost. It is time to turn your gaze to your enemy: The Vatican.
Will the people rise as they did before and destroy the elite?
Or will humanity be destroyed for good?
The choice is yours.
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com and http://saianarchy.com
Music:
https://youtu.be/YkADj0TPrJA
https://youtu.be/uIBp-eN4Ph4
https://youtu.be/CwfuVIvfuJE
https://youtu.be/Huw-3oZL9-I
https://youtu.be/XUeQ0Ew_Wh0
Jordan Jessep
https://youtu.be/z7tuJuIuAAU
Whether you care or not they are controlling every part of your life.
Until you stand up for yourself, take this world back from them, allow humanity to rise again, all will be lost. It is time to turn your gaze to your enemy: The Vatican.
Will the people rise as they did before and destroy the elite?
Or will humanity be destroyed for good?
The choice is yours.
For more please visit:
http://el.saianarchy.com and http://saianarchy.com
Music:
https://youtu.be/YkADj0TPrJA
https://youtu.be/uIBp-eN4Ph4
https://youtu.be/CwfuVIvfuJE
https://youtu.be/Huw-3oZL9-I
https://youtu.be/XUeQ0Ew_Wh0
Jordan Jessep
https://youtu.be/z7tuJuIuAAU
Keywords
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