The Houthi's have struck the British owned ship Rubymar. It was damaged so severely the crew had to abandon ship, and it appears that the ship may sink.

They've also appeared to have shot down another MQ-9.

Houthis publish clip showing downing of American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Hodaydah, Yemen on Monday

The $30 million drone was shot down with a $10k missile.

This is the second MQ-9 reaper drone downed by the Houthis since the start of the war.

Houthi's have informed US and UK leaders that it's FAFO time.

Maybe a video will be found later for more about this...?