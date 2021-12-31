Keep the Republic - Brighteon.TV 12/30/21 - Today's guests: Daniel Dean & Michelle Edwards

DANIEL'S MONOLOGUE: The CDC is removing the emergency use authorization for the PCR tests in testing for Covid-19. They've known they were going to do this since September because the tests aren't accurate, yet for the last quarter of 2021 they've continued to let people get false results!



Sadly, back in October of 2020, an article in the New England Journal of Medicine told us there would be a harsh crackdown on people who don't get vaxxed. They recommended that people who refuse to take a Covid-19 "vaccine" should receive harsh punishment. As they predicted, it's playing out. Professionals of all stripes are not wanting to take the jab because they see the mRNA injection is NOT safe - yet the Medical Industrial Complex continues to double down, and people are losing their ability to function in society. And with the Biden Administration refusing to give waivers to truckers, our supply chains are getting interrupted.



MICHELLE EDWARDS: Investigative journalist Michelle Edwards from UncoverDC.com came on in the first segment to discuss several of her most recent articles, including a study showing children develop a robust and sustained immune responses to Covid-19, and millions of our tax dollars being spent on studying the long-term effects of Covid-19 on people who got it.



DANIEL DEAN: In the second half of the show, Daniel spoke with Daniel Dean, president of Cross Walk International, about the role of the church in America's Covid culture and the need to stand up and oppose oppressive government measures. ALSO: The "Christian Consensus" that permeated American society since the country's founding as deteriorated, and the results are a deteriorating culture.