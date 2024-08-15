BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: Dr. Young exposes the poisonous content of the mRNA vaccine!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
621 followers
630 views • 8 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to SGT Report.

Dr. Robert Young exposes the poisonous content of the mRNA vaccine.

The video is an excerpt of SGT Report’s interview with Dr. Robert Young following the announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring that the monkeypox is a worldwide epidemic especially in Africa.
The full interview can be found on SGT Report’s channel as: MONEY POX WHO DECLARES GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY

Of course, this monkeypox disease arrives just in time for the US elections. Expect more lockdowns and more mass-murdering vaccines.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

