CDC Director Meltdown: 'Please Hold On A Little While Longer!'

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Biden Administration CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared to break down into tears yesterday, pleading with Americans to avoid the urge to begin living normally again as the virus continues to fade. She warns of "impending doom" if Americans begin going back to "normal." But what about Texas and Florida? What about numbers? Science? Also today, Tyranny in the UK.