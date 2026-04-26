April 26, 2026

rt.com





Breaking news and disturbing images coming in from Mali. Russia's Africa Corps, fighting alongside the Malian army, announces they've thwarted a coup attempt by terrorists who were trained by Ukrainian and European mercenaries. Gunfire rings out at the venue where the White House correspondent's dinner is held. Donald Trump is scrambled to safety and the heavily armed shooter is detained by police. Donald Trump cancels peace talks with Iran keeping his negotiators at home instead of sending them to Islamabad. All that on the heels of Tehran's top diplomat wrapping up talks with Pakistan's prime minister and he's now set to come to Russia.





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