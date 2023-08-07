RED PILL EXPO with Guest: G. Edward Griffin

https://danhappel.com/red-pill-expo-des-moines-2023/
The Red Pill Expo is a no-holds-barred expose' of the people and ideas behind the plot to destroy America and ultimately, destroy individualism throughout the world.
Join us on August 12th and 13th in DesMoines, Iowa as we expose the minions and architects of the Matrix. Join many others who share your thirst for knowledge and truth. If you cannot attend in person, join us on Livestream for a virtual Red Pill. https://danhappel.com/RedPillExpo
