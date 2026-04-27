11 Scientists Didn't Disappear — They Were Taken to Save You

The mainstream media wants you to panic. Eleven high-ranking U.S. scientists with ties to nuclear and aerospace defense — gone. Mysteriously disappeared over 72 hours. They want you to believe it's a tragedy. A foreign attack.





They are lying to you.





John Michael Chambers reveals the truth: these scientists were picked up by the Global Military Alliance on direct orders from the Commander in Chief. They are deep inside the Cheyenne Mountain complex — finalizing the very technology the Deep State has been trying to bury forever.





The Quantum Restoration of Health Systems directive (QRHS) is now in phase two. Government astrophysicist Eric Davis has announced he is ready to testify under oath about recovered extraterrestrial spacecraft. The Pentagon deliberately let the April 14th deadline for releasing 46 classified UAP videos pass — because these videos don't just show flying objects. They show healing technology. The exact same scalar frequency and quantum cell regeneration technology that powers the Med Beds.





For 80 years, the pharmaceutical cartel — thanks to the Rockefellers and globalist elites — kept this technology to themselves. They cured their own illnesses while poisoning your food, water, and medications. They made trillions off your suffering.





That era ends now.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.