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EXCLUSIVE: GENERAL VALLELY'S "PLAN FOR RETRIBUTION AGAINST CHINA" SUBMITTED TO PRES TRUMP 1891-6P
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16 views • April 22, 2020
This may be the “costliest government coverup of all time,” one of the sources said. The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that “patient zero” worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan.  EXCLUSIVE: GENERAL VALLELY’S “PLAN FOR RETRIBUTION AGAINST CHINA” SUBMITTED TO PRES TRUMP – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/yJ1w30qyIQm
GUEST: Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely has been a military analyst on television and radio for over ten years. 
 
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