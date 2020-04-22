EXCLUSIVE: GENERAL VALLELY'S "PLAN FOR RETRIBUTION AGAINST CHINA" SUBMITTED TO PRES TRUMP 1891-6P

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GUEST: Paul E. Vallely, Major General, US Army (ret) was born in DuBois, Pa. He retired in 1991 from the US Army as Deputy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. General Vallely graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in the Army in 1961 serving a distinguishing career of 32 years. General Vallely has been a military analyst on television and radio for over ten years.
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