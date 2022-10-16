U.S. Senate Expert Witness Testimony States there are 410,000 Unexplained Deaths in Americans

U.S. Senate Expert Witness Steve Kirsch Testimony States That There Are 410,000 Unexplained Deaths In Americans. Insurance company data shows a 40% increase in deaths of people under 64.
Steve Kirsch “ How does that happen?”
This is the one of the greatest killers of mankind. This is the one of the worst coverups in human history.
