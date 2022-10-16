Create New Account
U.S. Senate Expert Witness Testimony States there are 410,000 Unexplained Deaths in Americans
490 views
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
U.S. Senate Expert Witness Steve Kirsch Testimony States That There Are 410,000 Unexplained Deaths In Americans. Insurance company data shows a 40% increase in deaths of people under 64.

Steve Kirsch “ How does that happen?” 

 This is the one of the greatest killers of mankind. This is the one of the worst coverups in human history.

senate hearingvaccine deathscorona viruscovidplandemicsteve kirsch

