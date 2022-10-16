U.S. Senate Expert Witness Testimony States there are 410,000 Unexplained Deaths in Americans

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U.S. Senate Expert Witness Steve Kirsch Testimony States That There Are 410,000 Unexplained Deaths In Americans. Insurance company data shows a 40% increase in deaths of people under 64.
Steve Kirsch “ How does that happen?”
This is the one of the greatest killers of mankind. This is the one of the worst coverups in human history.