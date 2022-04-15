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Redpilling The World with Patel Patriot and Patrick Gunnels – MSOM Ep. 478
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150 views • April 15, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan picks Patel Patriot’s brain about how Joe Biden will be removed from office and how Trump could come back.
Patrick Gunnels joins the panel to discuss the latest videos from China’s severe lockdown. Patrick also discusses his upcoming event ThreadFest and the all star group of researchers and speakers who will be participating.
https://Devolution.Link
https://Threadfest.Show
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup
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Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
Get a Free Gold Consultation: Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://kirkelliottphd.com/morgan/
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MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
Patrick Gunnels joins the panel to discuss the latest videos from China’s severe lockdown. Patrick also discusses his upcoming event ThreadFest and the all star group of researchers and speakers who will be participating.
https://Devolution.Link
https://Threadfest.Show
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup
Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888
https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
Get a Free Gold Consultation: Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://kirkelliottphd.com/morgan/
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
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