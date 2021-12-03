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HIDDEN DANGER FOR BABIES REVEALED
Baby formula or breastfeeding? New legal actions have uncovered hidden dangers of certain baby formulas. Meanwhile, the overall health and wellness benefits of breastfeeding for not only the baby, but the mother as well, continues to stack up.
#Babyfood #FormulaFed #Breastfeeding
POSTED: December 3, 2021