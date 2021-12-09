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Nailed it! Winter Vagina… And Other Cunning Stunts
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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594 views • December 09, 2021
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial

Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

TDV Mexico Puerto Vallarta Telegram: https://t.me/PuertoVallartaDollarVigilante

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Intro vid - Take this Jab and Shove It: https://youtu.be/arqf54DXXXQ

There has been some confusion about which Puerto Vallarta group is the official TDV group (there are a bunch)... this is the real one: https://t.me/PuertoVallartaDollarVigilante

Top U.S. Health Official Calls for Greater Alarm Over Omicron Because Most Cases Have Been in Young People "Who Tend Not to Get Very Sick Anyway": https://www.mediaite.com/news/nih-director-calls-for-greater-alarm-over-omicron-discounts-premature-declaration-of-mildness-in-early-reports/

German euthanasia group says clients who want assisted suicide must first be vaccinated against COVID-19: https://www.theblaze.com/news/german-euthanasia-group-assisted-suicide-must-be-vaccinated-against-covid

New COVID Variant Discovered - SOUTH PARK: POST COVID:
https://youtu.be/qzEoBrr9gRA

SCIENTIST SHOWS VACCINE EFFECTS IN AUTOPSIES. DON'T BELIEVE IT? SEE FOR YOURSELF: https://rumble.com/vogxan-scientist-shows-vaccine-effects-in-autopsies.-dont-believe-it-see-for-yours.html


Guy singing “you can stick your vaccine mandates up your arse”: https://twitter.com/bledi9999/status/1466314802784096257?s=24

Man jailed for supergluing locks at coronavirus vaccination centre: https://www.itv.com/news/anglia/2021-12-01/man-jailed-for-supergluing-locks-at-coronavirus-vaccine-centre?fbclid=IwAR1T329mqavmqPnP_TXD6alDAhHkVMqagU3UZ3gUIM-QOjnmFutHftUaMCE

Aussie Police Arrest Teen 'Fugitives' Who Escaped From COVID Internment Camp:
.https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/aussie-police-arrest-teen-fugitives-who-escaped-covid-internment-camp

EXCLUSIVE: Disturbing Details Emerge From Inside Australian Quarantine Camps: https://thecovidworld.com/exclusive-disturbing-details-emerge-from-inside-australian-quarantine-camps/

France Deploys Military Police To Caribbean Islands Amid Unrest Over Vaccine Mandate: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/france-deploys-military-police-caribbean-islands-amid-unrest-over-vaccine-mandate

New Zealand Deploys Military To Restore Peace In Crisis-Stricken Solomon Islands: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-zealand-deploys-military-restore-peace-crisis-stricken-solomon-islands
Keywords
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