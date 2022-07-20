Explosion at Nevada’s Hoover Dam

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RT
July 20, 2022
A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam in Nevada, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, causing smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished
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