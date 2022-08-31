POSSIBILITY OF A CHINESE INVASION. EVERYTHING IS IN PLACE AND AS SOON AS JOBOO SENDS OUR TROOPS TO EUROPE, WE WILL BE WIDE OPEN.

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I'm not doom saying here. I'm simply saying that things sure have been moved into position have they not? If you're them, all you're waiting on is for our troops to all get sent to Europe. Which Biden is just about too oblige that. California and the ENTIRE west coast is WIDE OPEN. Along w oursouthern border... and Canada... well they've openly stated to be friends w China. All that's missing is an invitation... and I'm not ever sure about that. Hit meeeee! [email protected]