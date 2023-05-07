https://gettr.com/post/p2gcsn353a8
5/6/2023 【Nicole on WarRoom】Nicole: The CCP’s regime is lawless. Why should America's justice system and the court system accept a lawsuit funded by the CCP?#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
5/6/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可：中共是一个无法无天的政权，为什么美国的司法系统和法院系统要接受由中共资助的诉讼？
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
http://www.nfscofficial.com @warroom
