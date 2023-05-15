Excess Death Continues Around The World and The World Invades America

Death, death and more death.
Video Sources:
1. MakisMD.substack.com - Covid Intel - Excess deaths - Japan has skyrocketing excess deaths after its population was mRNA COVID-19 vaccine overdosed - 2023 is going to be the worst year yet.
https://makismd.substack.com/p/excess-deaths-japan-has-skyrocketing?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play
2. Mortality.watch
https://www.mortality.watch/?q=%257B%2522c%2522%253A%255B%2522Taiwan%2522%255D%252C%2522t%2522%253A%2522deaths_excess%2522%252C%2522df%2522%253A%25222013%2522%252C%2522dt%2522%253A%25222022%2522%252C%2522v%2522%253A1%257D
3. NYTimes.com - Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
4. Michael Savage - The Invasion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nPPeAotNpw
