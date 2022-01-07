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Brass & Iron: Truth Never Stops Episode 14
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10 views • January 07, 2022
In this video, I examine the rhetoric of J6 through MTG and Ted Cruz’s comments. And Raffensberger opens an investigation in GA to investigate himself and the beyond confirmed voter fraud that occurred in 2020. I share my experience on January 6 and SevereAnon drops beats. Truth never stops!
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Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Sunrise
https://youtu.be/o_kgdCGisso
Storm Footage
https://youtu.be/gVKEM4K8J8A
American Flag
https://youtu.be/01jCUM5eYOE
The Matrix-Opening Scene
https://youtu.be/Vb6bA4J1Gbg
Michael Flynn Jr
https://t.me/realmflynnJR
Marjorie Taylor Greene
https://gettr.com/post/pmps4rb4a4
Ted Cruz Violent Terrorist Attack
https://youtu.be/1ew4OYcjkP8
Severe Anon-The Chosen One
https://rumble.com/vf0z7z-severe-the-chosen-one.html
Kandiss Taylor Interview-Episode 12
https://rumble.com/vrin35-brass-and-iron-jesus-guns-babies-and-kandiss-episode-12.html
January 6, 2021
https://rumble.com/vcjxzd-austin-rally.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#J6, #Capitol, #MTG, #TedCruz, #Georgia, #ElectionFraud #Maga #Trump, #Patriots
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Sunrise
https://youtu.be/o_kgdCGisso
Storm Footage
https://youtu.be/gVKEM4K8J8A
American Flag
https://youtu.be/01jCUM5eYOE
The Matrix-Opening Scene
https://youtu.be/Vb6bA4J1Gbg
Michael Flynn Jr
https://t.me/realmflynnJR
Marjorie Taylor Greene
https://gettr.com/post/pmps4rb4a4
Ted Cruz Violent Terrorist Attack
https://youtu.be/1ew4OYcjkP8
Severe Anon-The Chosen One
https://rumble.com/vf0z7z-severe-the-chosen-one.html
Kandiss Taylor Interview-Episode 12
https://rumble.com/vrin35-brass-and-iron-jesus-guns-babies-and-kandiss-episode-12.html
January 6, 2021
https://rumble.com/vcjxzd-austin-rally.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#J6, #Capitol, #MTG, #TedCruz, #Georgia, #ElectionFraud #Maga #Trump, #Patriots
Keywords
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