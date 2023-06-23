Create New Account
Bonus Episode: WEF Wants To Rewrite Bible + AI Preaches Protestant Sermon
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published a day ago

Just as we warned in episode 8 of Anatomy of the Church and State, AI is trying to replace the God of Abraham. I react to the news article where Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum discusses rewriting the Bible.


Link to article: https://caldronpool.com/a-i-could-rewrite-the-bible-and-correct-religion-says-professor-and-wef-member/


