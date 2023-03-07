Create New Account
Q'Anon Shaman -- Now We Know why the Jan 6th Tapes Weren't Released (Tucker Carlson Reveals)
Published 14 hours ago

 Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman, tucker Carlson reveals was escorted by capitol police through the capitol building, who even tried to open doors for him. Yet he was prosecuted, and sentenced to a lengthy prison time, despite no violence being perpetrated by the individual, meanwhile lawyers in New York City who throw Molotov cocktails into police cars, get a quarter of the time in jail.A nation cannot stand without a blind lady justice.


#JacobChansley #qanonshaman #jan6 #tuckercarlson


