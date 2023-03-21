Banks Failing...Embrace YOUR Financial Freedom NOW!

A huge beast currently controls us and our money; it’s that CORPORATION masquerading as a GOVT - and their counterfeit monetary system – known as the FEDERAL RESERVE BANKING SYSTEM. This masquerade is maintained by their puppet media. With few exceptions - their monetary system – is the ONLY system available – to be able to buy and sell. We CURRENTLY have no other choice – we either comply with their tyrannical system – or THEY can CANCEL US and the access to our money.

A plan is being implemented to destroy the current system (Revelation 13:3…deadly wound… 13:13…he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men) and to deceive us - into taking their “mark of the beast” CBDC – DIGITAL CURRENCY – AI – CONTROL YOU – SYSTEM. We see their plans beginning to unfold - with several large Banks recently collapsing – and more on the verge - to condition us into begging to be saved by their false savior and his “mark”.



Our objective with this video is to wake up as many people as possible to their nefarious plans – and let you know we are providing an escape out of BABYLON and their counterfeit monetary system and from their false savior. We are in the final stages of completing the solution to empower you – all of us - to take back all of the resources - they’ve stolen from us: – our money – our power – our freedom and our liberty.

I want you to know - that if you have personally lost money because of these bank failures – or for any hardship reason: the 2020 lock downs; the “so-called pandemic,” or your corrupt government - or - if your business has lost money – or your business went out of business in the last 3 years – all your funds can be restored. I reveal – in this video - exactly how and when you - as an individual or your business - can have your all funds restored – and obtain freedom, Liberty and Financial Freedom from the CORPORATION masquerading as a GOVT - and their counterfeit monetary system – known as the FEDERAL RESERVE BANKING SYSTEM.

Scott David Workman

Founder

Friends of the Original Constitution

(The interim Constitutional Government)





https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/