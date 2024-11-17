P.1 My wild lettuce adventure (Lactuca virosa) MVI_2963

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I have only one wild lettuce plant in my entire yard this season, however, that is one more than the last two years. Lactuca virosa, I have learnt, has significant pain relieving qualities. I plan to pick the green leaves and freeze them, hoping to make a syrup from them later. DISCLAIMER: This is not medical advice. Do your own research, and seek advice from a qualified professional as to the safety and efficacy of Lactuca virosa therapies.