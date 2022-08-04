Today, the World Faces the Choice Between Democracy and Autocracy

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https://gnews.org/post/p13qa42b8
03/08/2022 Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan, and around the world remains ironclad. And we are grateful for the partnership of the people of Taiwan in this mission. I’m very grateful to receive this award