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Après la pluie - Louis Fouché
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11 views • March 08, 2021
5 mars 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSIh9fNdvYE
Le ciel a tout filmé : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs2ePR83VeKUh1F5mFUpWOQ
Louis, médecin réanimateur à Marseille, encore inconnu il y a quelques mois, réussira t-il à changer le monde ? Bonne lecture.
Le ciel a tout filmé est un collectif de réalisateurs, de graphistes et de passionnés d'images.
A travers nos productions, nous souhaitons porter un regard différent sur la crise que traverse notre société.
Le ciel a tout filmé : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs2ePR83VeKUh1F5mFUpWOQ
Louis, médecin réanimateur à Marseille, encore inconnu il y a quelques mois, réussira t-il à changer le monde ? Bonne lecture.
Le ciel a tout filmé est un collectif de réalisateurs, de graphistes et de passionnés d'images.
A travers nos productions, nous souhaitons porter un regard différent sur la crise que traverse notre société.
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