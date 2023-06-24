- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 05.JAN.2020
8:00PM EST
#111 // THE EAGLE AND THE DRAGON - LIVE
The Week that Changed the World: two political nuclear powers come to an historic first meeting - each leaders, men of great stature and enthusiastic domestic support. Together, they seek to hammer swords into plowshares and end the rise of democrat adventurism in Southeast Asia once and for all. The United States is represented as The Eagle. China is represented as The Dragon. Sadly for both leaders, this meeting immediately precipitates their doom, for Richard Nixon, Watergate was just a month down the road for initial CIA activation, and for President Zhou Enlai, he would be diagnosed with inoperable cancer on the same day Bob Woodward got his scoop of a lifetime - his first day of work at the Washington Post.
It has been little remarked that a CIA intelligence officer who attended the Kennedy killings, and who is indirectly implicated in the killing of Martin Luther King, would join Nixon's achievement and replace these two political titans - and in less than a decade too. His name was George Herbert Walker Bush, and this seven day meeting prepared the ground work in China's Intelligence Headquarters for the deployment of a global Plandemic. This headquarters was (and is) located in Wuhan China.
#QBits
PODCAST
WATCH LIVE
https://rumble.com/v2ugyj6-111-the-eagle-and-the-dragon-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq
WEBSITE
https://www.gooddog-usa.com
TRUTH SOCIAL
https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA
TELEGRAM
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL
[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]
https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *
DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support
GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE
http://shrsl.com/3tsy8
NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!
SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!
https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog
DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program
DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://zstacklife.com/gooddog
( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )
STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!
https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog
( 3 pair for $17.76! )
+ + + + + + + + + +
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL
[we've begun posting research-news now!]
Go here:
gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)
= = = = = = = = = =
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord
PSALM PROJECT
WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form
ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog
FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS
RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits
CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia
PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384
YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q
TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555
BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384
BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/
FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555
TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152
ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.