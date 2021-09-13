© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Union Pacific 4014 Steam Locomotive Pass-By, Nebraska, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • September 13, 2021
One of the clips we used for the final video. This is just from a static camera set up by trackside. Learning to use "kdenlive" for compositing. Hope I got it right.
Enjoy!
Enjoy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.