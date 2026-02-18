BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
IRS is Collapsing: Time to Join the National Federal Tax Strike
The IRS’s bluff is over as it is on the verge of collapsing from within just like the Soviet Union in 1991.

 Since 2025, over 25,000 IRS employees have been fired by President Trump. Over 20% of each of the Top 6 departments are now gone. The IRS reportedly has “at least 60 different systems that do not communicate with each other at all”.

 An already incompetent department within the Federal Government has grown even weaker. And with the partial release of the Epstein files, we see how deep the uniparty corruption within the Federal Government has become by protecting child predators. We no longer have a Government of, by, and for the people. It is time for the American people to strike while the iron is hot and join the National Federal Tax Strike!

 In this presentation, Peymon discusses these topics in detail and reveals a practical way 99% of Americans can fight to take our country back by legally and safely STOP filing and paying Federal Income Taxes.

Join the National Federal Tax Strike today!


