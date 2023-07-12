Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1st, 2nds and 3rd Sphere Transition on Earth vs In Spirit World, Fear Of Truth vs Desire For Truth, Desire for Soulmate
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
81 Subscribers
19 views
Published Wednesday

Original:https://youtu.be/xA4LtE4TTAc

20110510 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne P2


Cut:

36m25s 45m09s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************





“FOCUS ON YOUR DESIRE FOR YOUR GOD FIRST, THEN FOCUS ON YOUR DESIRE TO GET TO KNOW YOURSELF AND IN THAT PROCESS, YOU KNOW THE SOULMATE THING WILL SLOWLY WORK ITS WAY OUT.”

@ 44m00s


Keywords
spiritualityhumilitydivine love pathsoul condition1st spherefeel everything3rd sphere2nd spheresoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearspheres and dimensionssoul awakeningself honestysoulmate relationshipsphere transitionsfear of truthdesire for truthdesire for soulmatesoulmate recognition sphere5th sphereself judgementmind and intellectunhealed intergender emotions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket