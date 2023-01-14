And We Know 1.13.2023 Presley gone, Those Blind will SOON see the LIGHT, Taking JOURNEY 1 Step at a TIME. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





As you probably know, Lisa Marie Presley is gone… a heart attack. Grew up listening to Elvis and knew of his daughter through many headlines through the years. This hit pretty hard. As we take this journey we learn about jail cells in DC, McCarthy on Fire, Biden Files, Twitter Files… and so much more…





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v259sho-1.13.23-presley-gone-those-blind-will-soon-see-the-light-taking-journey-1-s.html



