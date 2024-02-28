2 Ohio Congresswomen Voted "Nay" on 'Protect Our Communities from Illegal Alien DUI Act'

11th Distrcit Shontel Brown and 3rd District Joyce Beatty VOTED "NAY" on H.R. 6976, To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act
to provide that aliens who have been convicted of, or who have committed an offense for driving while intoxicated or impaired, are inadmissible and deportable. Why?
