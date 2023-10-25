Create New Account
Proposed 900 Acre Solar Farm in Fort Gratiot discussed at St. Clair County Commissioner Meeting
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen Tesch reports on the proposed 900 acre solar farm that would be places in Fort Gratiot and what local residents thoughts are on the matter.

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
eileen teschst clair countyblue water healthy livingsolar farmfort gratiotst clair county commissioners meeting

