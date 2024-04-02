Destroying Peace Since 1949. NATO Anatomy of a Bad Idea A. Lieven, J. Matlock & J. Mearsheimer (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Neutrality Studies at:-

00:00 Highlights 01:56 Intro Katrina vanden Heuvel 05:05 Intro Pascal 08:19 Jack Matlock: What NATO is about 13:44 John Mearsheimer: NATO Expansion 18:56 Anatol Lieven: The Hubris of NATO 28:38 Jack Matlock: This is not a Cold War 34:56 John Mearsheimer: The Failings of the West 38:34 Anatol Lieven: Universal Rivalry of the West 42:36 Jack Matlock: Overcommitment of the USA 46:15 John Mearsheimer: What the USA cares about 50:26 Anatol Lieven: Illiberal domestic policies blamed on Russia 54:50 Jack Matlock: Necessity of turning AWAY from Nuclear War 58:19 John Mearsheimer: Necessity of NATO severing ties with Ukraine On April 4, 1949 the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was founded in Washington DC. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the worlds largest military alliance, we hosted a panel with three iconic IR thinkers. Jack Matlock—the last US Ambassador to the Soviet Union, Professor John Mearsheimer—the World's most renowned realist thinker, and Anatol Lieven—the Quincy Institute's finest journalist, are our guests. The panel was convened by the American Committee for US-Russia Accord and Catharina vanden Heuvel, the former Editor in Chief of the Nation Magazine together with Neutrality Studies. In this talk, the three realists explain how NATO after the Cold War has morphed into a global linchpin of instability and a failed vehicle of US power projection.