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Shooting the StG44 (Sturmgewehr 44)
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225 views • December 22, 2021
The StG 44 (abbreviation of Sturmgewehr 44, "assault rifle 44") is a German selective-fire rifle developed during World War II that was the first of its kind to see major deployment and is considered to be the first modern assault rifle. It is also known under the designations MP 43 and MP 44. It is also the nicest handling assault rifles ever made
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