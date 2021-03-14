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Interview OANN with Dr Breggin Entire COVID Threat Has Been Exaggerated
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291 views • March 14, 2021
Interview OANN with Dr Breggin Entire COVID Threat Has Been Exaggerated
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.oann.com/dr-breggin-entire-covid-threat-has-been-exaggerated/
Link to DL Video:
https://d1cc0p6j4uj4n9.cloudfront.net/6f541c15-97d8-4516-a749-82bed28b68b5/mp4/01538918-bde7-4428-b85f-ef5e1b9a7146_Mp4_Avc_Aac_16x9_1280x720p_30Hz_3.5Mbps_qvbr.mp4
Dr. Breggin: Entire COVID Threat Has Been Exaggerated
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021
As Biden touts his coronavirus progress, one doctor says the administration is hiding the efficacy of drugs like hydroxychloroquine, which he says are more effective than vaccines. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more from New York.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.oann.com/dr-breggin-entire-covid-threat-has-been-exaggerated/
Link to DL Video:
https://d1cc0p6j4uj4n9.cloudfront.net/6f541c15-97d8-4516-a749-82bed28b68b5/mp4/01538918-bde7-4428-b85f-ef5e1b9a7146_Mp4_Avc_Aac_16x9_1280x720p_30Hz_3.5Mbps_qvbr.mp4
Dr. Breggin: Entire COVID Threat Has Been Exaggerated
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Saturday, March 13, 2021
As Biden touts his coronavirus progress, one doctor says the administration is hiding the efficacy of drugs like hydroxychloroquine, which he says are more effective than vaccines. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has more from New York.
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