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Shadow Government: Databanks Expose Global Evil and Corruption Says French Billionaire - also, Michael Jackson
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1046 views • October 13, 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/shadow-government-databanks-expose-global-evil-and-corruption-says-french-billionaire/
The Stew Peters Show was contacted by Maria Zack, founder of Nations in Action, who we have talked about before regarding Italy’s alleged involvement in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election here in the United States. Zack is here today because she wants to introduce Philippe Argillier, who says he was in the room when COVID-19 was planned, many years ago.
Zack says Argillier has purchased certain databanks that implicate a small group of powerful people that control a shadow government. That shadow government, Zack says, controls once-free citizens, depopulates the globe, and enriches their cause through the military-industrial complex.
Maria Zack and French billionaire, and RDH President, Philippe Argillier, joined Stew Peters for a special EXCLUSIVE. Also: Michael Jackson called Argillier...
The Stew Peters Show was contacted by Maria Zack, founder of Nations in Action, who we have talked about before regarding Italy’s alleged involvement in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election here in the United States. Zack is here today because she wants to introduce Philippe Argillier, who says he was in the room when COVID-19 was planned, many years ago.
Zack says Argillier has purchased certain databanks that implicate a small group of powerful people that control a shadow government. That shadow government, Zack says, controls once-free citizens, depopulates the globe, and enriches their cause through the military-industrial complex.
Maria Zack and French billionaire, and RDH President, Philippe Argillier, joined Stew Peters for a special EXCLUSIVE. Also: Michael Jackson called Argillier...
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