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Catholic ArchBishop Vigano--Time For Humanity To Unite Against Totalitarian's Global Plans
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150 views • November 21, 2021
Catholic Archbishop Vigano does a masterful job of simply explaining that there is a coordinated and centralized group of power hungy people that strive to destroy humanity and turn them into a slave worker class. This is a very simple video that applies to ALL humans, whether you are Christian or NOT... you ARE human...
People need to understand that what is happening to them is happening to ALL humans WORLDWIDE. Many countries are being LOCKED DOWN and deprived of basic necessities such as FOOD... unless they get "the shot". If we as a human species remain docile and complacent this evil will come to visit US in our countries eventually.
People need to understand that what is happening to them is happening to ALL humans WORLDWIDE. Many countries are being LOCKED DOWN and deprived of basic necessities such as FOOD... unless they get "the shot". If we as a human species remain docile and complacent this evil will come to visit US in our countries eventually.
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