Cartoon Conditioning for The Mark of the Beast!

It's obvious the "Mark" is coming sooner than later. Wild Bill Gates is making sure of that. If you haven't already please go back and watch the video 'Exposing the Liars: Bill Gates' and you'll see what I mean. Every single avenue that could be taken to get the Mark into place for the tribulation has been taken. Billions have been spent on the technology and the many different companies used world wide to make what the Bible tells us about a frightening reality. This cartoon is just playing it's role paving the way and conditioning the minds of all those who see it, as well as giving the powers that be a way to say "see, we put the truth right there in front of them", yet when it comes mankind will still be led like sheep to the slaughter.The eventual "mark of the beast" in it's completed form will alter man's DNA and the Bible tells us taking this mark will make you irredeemable. As in you can't be saved and you are making your choice to be a part of the beast system submiting to the antichrist. Do not take the mark no matter what the cost. Seek a relationship with Jesus Christ today he is indeed our only hope. Please feel free to share, download, or mirror this video or any videos on this channel! God Bless!TPCA Personal Message for the Globe Believing ChristianBest of TPC PlaylistA Picture is Worth a Thousand Words PlaylistMy Entire Meme Collection is Available for Download!-----------How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"Getting saved is the easiest and most important thing you can do :) You just have to come to the knowledge that you (like everyone else on earth) are a sinner in need of salvation or we would spend eternity in Hell. Salvation is not something we could ever attain on our own, that is why Jesus came to this earth and paid the ultimate price for our sins by allowing himself to be sacrificed for all mankind so through him we can be saved. Jesus led a sinless life and by doing so was able to take all of humanities sins they would ever commit on himself making one sacrifice that covered all sin.To be saved you have to say a prayer something like this (and most importantly mean it because God reads your heart). Say "God I know I am a sinner. I know that because of my sin Jesus came to this earth and died for me making atonement for all the sins I would ever commit. I believe Jesus died on that cross and raised from the dead three days later conquering death and making a way for me to be saved by taking my sins upon himself. I pray Lord that you save me and come into my heart and life allowing me to be born again through Jesus, living in this world but no longer being of this world. Thank you Lord for saving my soul please lead me, guide me, and direct me all the remaining days of my life. In Jesus name I pray, Amen."If you said that prayer and meant it you are saved and sealed and nothing anyone could ever say or do can take that away. I would continue to pray daily building a relationship with God, and read the bible some everyday as well. He knows you, but that's the only way to get to know him. Try your best to stop sinning (this is not possible by the way) but you have to make the effort because that is what true repentance means is that you will turn from your sin. Don't give up, this is not easy, I repent and ask God to forgive me for something or another every single day. He knows we aren't perfect, but if we truly love him we gotta try :)God bless you, here are some scriptures that you might find helpful, and welcome to the family! :DJohn 3:3 (KJV) 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.Romans 5:8 (KJV) 8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.Romans 10:9-10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.Romans 10:13 (KJV) 13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.John 3:16-17 (KJV) 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.