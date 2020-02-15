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See for yourself! Nibiru/Planet X Google Sky HIDING IT again! BY DANA ASHLIE
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1095 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Jul 21, 2017
Google sky is back at it! They have resorted to hiding the red winged planetary system again, it must be getting too close for comfort! See how to check google sky for yourself ...This blacked out rectangle appears in the same part of the sky (Virgo) where the Rev. 12 prophecy happening on sept 23, 2017 unfolds.
Google sky is back at it! They have resorted to hiding the red winged planetary system again, it must be getting too close for comfort! See how to check google sky for yourself ...This blacked out rectangle appears in the same part of the sky (Virgo) where the Rev. 12 prophecy happening on sept 23, 2017 unfolds.
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