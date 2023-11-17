Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Forces Destroy 6 Russian Su-25s in Tavria Sector

US Military News
Nov 16, 2023
Today, we have some compelling updates on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, specifically in the intense and strategic battleground of Tavria and How Ukraine has eliminated 6 Russian Su-25.
Ukrainian forces have successfully taken down six enemy Su-25 aircraft since October 10th. In addition to these victories in the air, a total of 40 pieces of military equipment have been destroyed, including 6 tanks, 11 armored personnel carriers, 8 artillery systems, six UAVs, 8 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment.
The Fight in Tavria, Ukraine, is undoubtedly one of the most intense and strategic battles in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian defense forces have been conducting a counter-offensive operation in the Tavria sector since June 2023.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAp_RnnmSwc
